 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Students At Barasat Medical College Protest Against Former RG Kar Principal Suhrita Paul
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Students At Barasat Medical College Protest Against Former RG Kar Principal Suhrita Paul

A protesting student on anonymity said that they don’t want the ‘garbage of RG Kar’ in their college. It can be recalled that following the resignation of former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, Suhrita Paul was made the Principal of RG Kar.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
Kolkata: Students of Barasat Medical College on Saturday gave the ‘Go back’ slogan to former RG Kar Principal Suhrita Paul while she visited the college to take charge. Police had to intervene into the matter to stop the students’ chants.

A protesting student on anonymity said that they don’t want the ‘garbage of RG Kar’ in their college. It can be recalled that following the resignation of former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, Suhrita Paul was made the Principal of RG Kar.

The day Pal took over the charge, the nurses and the doctors were seen asking for written assurance of safety to Pal. Pal initially agreed to meet the demand. A week before Pal was summoned by CBI and even after entering the central agency’s headquarters, Pal went back to her residence.

Following this incident, Pal didn’t visit RG Kar medical college and hospital. On August 22, amid students' protest over the RG Kar medical College and Hospital incident, the newly appointed Principal Suhrita Paul also got sacked.

Notably, after the vandalism in the hospital premises in the wee hours of August 15, the students demanded removal of those on duty that night during the vandalism, following which Dr. Pal also got removed. Dr. Manas Bandhopadhyay is likely to become the new Principal of RG Kar.

