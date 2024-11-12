Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Blames Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal For ‘Framing’ Him

Sanjoy Roy in police custody | ANI

Kolkata: RG Kar rape and murder incident’s prime accused Sanjoy Roy on Friday claimed that he has been ‘framed’ by former Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal and DC special.

While being taken out from the Sealdah court where his trial started from Friday, Roy had made such a statement.

According to the court sources, Roy was questioned in a lock room of the Sealdah court so that the secrecy can be maintained.

Notably, earlier on November 4, Roy had stated that he is being ‘framed’ but however, he didn’t take any name but blamed his department and the government for not allowing him to speak.

Roy has been booked under Section 64, Section 66 and Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Incidentally, the trial of the prime accused started 94 days after the crime. On August 9 a junior medic of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and killed and Kolkata police had arrested Roy on august 10. Following Calcutta High Court’s order both the case and Roy was handed over to the CBI. The central agency in its interim chargesheet had also held Roy the prime accused of rape and murder of the junior medic.

However, the opposition political parties are reluctant to accept that only Roy was involved in the rape and murder incident.