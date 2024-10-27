Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: New Junior Doctors’ Association Formed To Counter Junior Doctors’ Front

Junior doctors address a press conference | ANI/ Representative Image

Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Junior Doctors Front is holding mass convention after hunger strike and protests demanding ‘Justice’ for RG Kar rape and murder incident, countering this front a section of junior medics on Saturday had opened Junior Doctors Association and slammed a section of junior medics for allegedly spreading misinformation about ‘threat culture’.

Talking to the media, Srish Chakraborty, a member of the newly formed West Bengal Junior Doctors Association said that they are subjected to ‘terror culture’.

“We know that at least Rs. 4 crore 75 lakh has been donated in the name of Abhaya didi. What happened to this money? Those collecting such money are not notorious criminals? We are affected by terrorized culture. Without any reason those who run threat culture are blaming us to hide themselves,” said Chakraborty.

Notably, RG Kar authorities have suspended 51 students including junior medics after they received complaints of ‘threat culture’ against them. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also expressed her disappointment over such suspension as the state administration was not informed before the action that was taken.

The Vacation bench of Calcutta High Court, had also put an interim stay on such suspension.

Aniket Mahata, a protesting doctor of West Bengal Junior Doctors Front said that they will fight the battle ‘legally’.

“Just to hide the crime that they have committed they have opened a new association. We will fight the stay given by the High Court legally. Even today the justice is not met,” mentioned Mahata.

Earlier, during the mass convention organized by West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, Dr. Mahata also expressed his disappointment over CBI’s chargesheet.

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty hinted that the new association that was formed is likely to be part of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“The students in the newly formed association are speaking the words that TMC spokesperson has spoken so far. If the Chief Minister’s assurance that elections will be conducted in the students' body after three months then maybe, this new association will contest against the doctors' front,” said Biswanath Chakraborty.