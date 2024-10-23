Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Calcutta HC Puts Interim Stay On Suspension Of Doctors Accused Of 'Threat Culture'

Representative pic

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday had put an interim stay on suspension of junior medics from RG Kar hospital who are allegedly involved in ‘threat culture’.

The authorities of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had suspended 51 doctors including junior medics who were allegedly associated with ‘threat culture’ within the hospital premises.

The vacation bench of single judge Justice Chanda said that such a decision can be taken by only the state government.

According to Calcutta High Court sources, Justice Chanda observed that the resolution passed by the R.G. Kar authorities on October 5 suspending 51 doctors will not be effective.

Notably, on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her disappointment over this issue while meeting with the junior medics at the state secretariat Nabanna.

“How can someone take such a decision and unilaterally suspend these doctors accused of ‘threat culture’ without consulting the state government? Is this not a threat culture? It is also a threat culture that without any proper probe so many people were suspended. How can these students or resident doctors be suspended just based on complaints?” Mamata was heard stating.

On the other hand, the parents of victim of RG Kar rape and murder incident had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking time to meet him.

In the letter the victim’s parents had also mentioned that they want guidance from the Union Home Minister at any place he wishes to meet.