Kolkata Doctor Hunger Strike: Doctors Threaten Complete Cease Work From Tuesday If Demands Are Not Met

Junior Doctors continue their 'Indefinite hunger strike' over RG Kar rape-murder case | ANI

Kolkata: After meeting with several associations of senior doctors at Calcutta Medical College on Friday evening, Debashish Haldar, a protesting doctor said that if their 10 demands are not met by Monday then from Tuesday they will ‘completely cease work’ both in government and private hospitals.

“The Chief Secretary had lied that our seven demands were accepted. It doesn’t even take 10 minutes to implement the 10 demands. We had always thought that our Chief Minister is the face of humanity, but humanity cannot be seen now. After NyayBichar Yatra on Saturday we have urged people from all walks of life to gather at the Esplanade area and make sure that the Chief Minister hears our 10 demands,” added Haldar.

The junior medic also stated that the administration is not bothered about those who are on hunger strike as their health conditions are deteriorating.

“When we will go on complete cease work, if anything happens to any patients then the onus is on the Chief Minister. We saw the celebration of Durga carnival. We didn’t expect this. We don’t want another RG Kar rape and murder incident to get repeated in the state. Thinking of people, we went back to work but now there is no option as the demands are not being met,” further mentioned Haldar.

Earlier this day, the junior medics had expressed their disappointment after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t meet the doctors on hunger strike for the last 14 days.

Sayantani Ghosh Hazra, a protesting doctor said that she is running out of words to ask why the Chief Minister didn’t meet them despite several requests.

“We are just drinking water and not even glucose water. She is the head of the state and despite seeing the odds that we are facing she didn’t come here to meet us. How can she be so rude? This protest will continue. Recently we have celebrated Durga Puja. Durga is the embodiment of mother, but the motherly attitude of our Chief Minister is missing,” said Sayantani.

Notably, a notice has been sent to all medical college principals from Swasthya Bhawan asking them to give a status report of those doctors who are getting admitted due to hunger strike twice daily.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh stated, “The Chief Minister went to meet the junior medics when they were protesting near Swasthya Bhawan. She had called for a meeting both at the state secretariat Nabanna and at her residence. The junior doctors made the Chief Minister wait. Now how can they say that the Chief Minister didn’t meet them?”