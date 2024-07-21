Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee Monitors Final Preparations For July 21 TMC Martyrs' Day Programme; VIDEO | X

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Esplanade area on Saturday evening where Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s annual Martyrs’ Day programme will be held. She had visited the area to see the last-minute preparedness of the programme.

“We only organize the stage, rest everything the workers do. They come from far districts to attend the programme. 15 days back I have requested that the railways should not be a hindrance for people to attend the meeting. The frequency should be so that everyone can come. If the weather is good then Akhilesh Yadav will come. Several intellectuals will also come. This is not just a political programme but it is to save the motherland,” said Mamata.

Meanwhile, several thousands of people reached Kolkata to attend the programme. A TMC worker from Murshidabad said that she wants to hear some new instructions from the party Supremo so that she can do more work for people in Murshidabad.

“There is Assembly elections in 2026. We don’t have much time and the way Mamata didi by the side of people we will make her Chief Minister for the fourth time,” said the worker. Amol Majhi from Cooch Behar said that he wants to hear ways to uproot opposition from Cooch Behar completely.

“People of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee. This Lok Sabha we won against the mighty Nisith Pramanik of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). We will try to uproot the opposition from Cooch Behar district,” mentioned Majhi.

This year several thousands are expected to attend the July 21 annual Martyrs day meeting of TMC as TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had earlier several times had said that on July 21 she will also dedicate to the victory in both Lok Sabha and bypolls.