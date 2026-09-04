Kolkata Building Housing TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Office Faces Evacuation Order Over Fire Safety Violations

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee addressing media | X/@ANI

Kolkata: Authorities have ordered the basement and two floors of a building on Kolkata’s Camac Street, which houses the office of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, to be vacated after a fire safety inspection allegedly found multiple violations at the premises.

The directive followed an inspection by the fire department that flagged several deficiencies, including an expired fire safety certificate, unauthorised structures allegedly obstructing access for fire engines, unapproved storage of LPG cylinders and problems with fire alarms and exits.

According to PTI, the fire department found no fire safety arrangements in the building’s basement during its inspection. A show-cause notice was subsequently issued to the building owner, who was given 48 hours to respond.

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“Since we did not get any response and the deadline passed, we sent them a notice to evacuate the basement, sixth and seventh floors of the building,” a fire department official told PTI.

The official warned that the absence of adequate fire safety measures in a basement could lead to a major disaster in the event of a blaze.

Fire Safety Certificate Had Expired

The department also found that the premises’ fire safety certificate had expired on August 10 and had not been renewed.

In its notice, the fire department prohibited the use of the basement, sixth and seventh floors until the identified deficiencies are rectified and a valid fire safety certificate is obtained.

A joint team of police and fire department officials conducted a floor-by-floor inspection of the building on Monday. The inspection reportedly found inadequate firefighting arrangements on the seventh floor, the absence of a designated fire exit and problems with the fire alarm system.

Action Follows Billboard Clash

The action comes days after a clash on August 27 over the removal of a TMC billboard at the premises. Following the incident, authorities conducted joint police and fire safety inspections of the building.

The latest directive means the basement, sixth and seventh floors will remain out of use until the fire safety shortcomings are addressed and the necessary certification is secured.