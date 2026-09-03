'Joint Mission By Police, BJP': Mahua Moitra's Big Charge After Abhishek Banerjee's Office 'Looted' - VIDEO

TMC MP Mahua Moitra |

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has accused the BJP and police of being involved in the alleged vandalism and looting of party MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office in Kolkata in the early hours of Thursday.

Moitra alleges BJP involvement

Speaking to the media, Moitra alleged that around 20-25 BJP workers entered the building at around 4:30 am, snatched mobile phones from security guards and threatened them with metal rods. She claimed the intruders then made their way to the sixth and seventh floors, where the offices were allegedly ransacked.

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“The CCTV footage from the elevator at 4:30 am shows about 20 to 25 BJP workers arrived,” Moitra said, alleging that the men had covered their faces with masks. She further claimed that repeated calls were made to the police, but there was no response for nearly two hours.

Six alleged intruders caught

According to Moitra, some TMC workers managed to catch six of the alleged intruders and handed them over to the police. She claimed the police later said six people had been arrested, while questioning their identities and alleging that authorities were acting against the TMC.

“This is a joint mission between the police and the BJP,” Moitra alleged.

She also claimed that CCTV cameras were disabled during the incident and that the premises were ransacked.

Banerjee shares CCTV footage

The alleged attack took place at Banerjee’s office on the seventh floor of a multi-storey building on Camac Street. Banerjee shared CCTV footage on X purportedly showing masked men entering the premises and fleeing with electronic equipment, including a television and other gadgets.

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“This is what the BJP has done to my party office in the early hours of this morning,” Banerjee alleged.