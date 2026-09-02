Mahua Moitra Takes Dig At PM Modi Over 7.8% GDP Growth, Says ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj Has Reached Your Ears’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s latest GDP growth figures, questioning the reliability of the data and accusing the government of selectively highlighting numbers.

Reacting to India recording 7.8% GDP growth in the first quarter, Moitra said it would be better for the Prime Minister to speak less about GDP growth, alleging that he “doesn't seem to grasp” the subject.

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Taking a further dig at PM Modi’s recent efforts to connect with younger audiences on social media, she said the Prime Minister was taking advice to engage with Gen Z through Instagram reels “very seriously”.

Moitra also questioned the comparison involving a 7.9% GDP growth figure recorded in the first quarter of the previous year. She claimed that the figure was subsequently revised downward to 7%, arguing that similar revisions had occurred with other growth numbers, including the 2.6% figure.

Her remarks came amid a political debate over the latest economic growth data and the government’s claims about India’s economic performance.

Responding to PM Modi’s “Jhooth Ki Goonj” remarks, Moitra added a sarcastic response: “We are glad that ‘Jhooth Ki Goonj’ has reached your ears, we are truly blessed.”

Her comments are likely to add to the political sparring between the Opposition and the government over the state of the Indian economy.