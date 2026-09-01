‘State Must Deal With It With Iron Hand’: Calcutta HC Orders Police Protection For Mahua Moitra After Egg-Pelting Row

TMC MP Mahua Moitra |

The Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal Police to deploy two additional police personnel with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra whenever she visits her constituency for the next 30 days.

Moitra alleges mob harassment

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya passed the order while hearing Moitra's plea alleging that she had faced repeated mob harassment, including incidents of egg-pelting and obstruction, during visits to her constituency.

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Senior Advocate Kalyan Bandopadhyay, appearing for Moitra, submitted that the alleged incidents were preventing her from freely discharging her duties as an elected representative.

Court questions existing security

The State argued that Moitra already had security as a Member of Parliament and that police had taken appropriate action whenever complaints were received. The court, however, questioned the adequacy of the existing arrangements, noting that FIRs had been registered in connection with incidents affecting her security.

The court said additional protection was necessary to ensure that Moitra could visit her constituency without facing harassment.

Moitra has been directed to inform the police in advance about her planned visits, following which the authorities will make the necessary deployment.

Court warns situation could escalate

Directing the State to act firmly against such incidents, the court warned that the situation could otherwise go “out of control”.

The additional security arrangement will remain in force for 30 days, after which the West Bengal government has been asked to submit a further report before the court. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on October 1.