Abhishek Banerjee’s Office Ransacked In Kolkata; Six Held As TMC-BJP Blame Game Erupts | X @abhishekaitc & File Pic

Kolkata: Six people on Thursday were arrested in connection to vandalism in Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office in Camac street.

The six arrested persons have been identified as Shankar Rao, Avinash Shaw, Sukdev Gupta, Suraj Shaw, Bhombol Mondol and Rohit Poral and are mostly from Howrah area.

“We got information from the local police station just before 6:00 a.m. that a few people were resorting to vandalism at Camac Street. Immediately, around 6:00 a.m., police from the local station reached the spot. Six people were arrested at the spot, and a few things which were ransacked were seized from them. People are still being identified,” said Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking to X, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had given the CCTV footage showing a few unidentified people vandalizing and ransacking his office in the wee hours of Thursday.

Helding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for this act, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed the saffron camp.

“BJP only knows how to loot. They have looted votes to be in power and now they are looting offices. They don’t have any shame. They trapped four of our staff. They tortured them,” said Mamata.

Mamata had also appealed to the Supreme Court to look into this matter.

Hitting back at the allegations, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya said that the charge did not stand scrutiny.