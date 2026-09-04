'No Political Interference': West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Vows To Revive Bengali Cinema & Restore Its Lost Glory |

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had promised to keep Bengali film industry free from political interference while paying tribute to Bengali film icon Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary.

The Chief Minister earlier this day had given floral tribute to Uttam Kumar’s statue in Tollygunge accompanied by veteran actors Ranjit Mullick, Prasenjit Chattopadhyay, Dev and Jeet.

In the evening Adhikari along with actors had hit the streets and had cut cake in remembering the legendary actor.

“The state government is with the film fraternity and whatever help is needed will be granted from the government’s end. If any bill is needed, we will amend it and pass in the Assembly. Earlier Bengali movies used to show path to others and now films of South India and Bollywood are discussed, we will have to get back the lost glory of the Bengali cinema,” said Adhikari.

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Adhikari also stated that an institution named after Uttam Kumar will come up in Kolkata and its foundation stone will be laid on Friday morning.

“Today Uttam Kumar has brought everyone together. I don’t have to talk about Uttam Kumar’s legacy. The state government will showcase a few movies of Uttam Kumar at various theatres till July 6,” further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Notably, Uttam Kumar, born Arun Kumar Chatterjee on September 3, 1926 has worked on over 200 films.