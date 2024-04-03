Kolkata: BJP MP Arjun Singh Moves To High Court Over Alleged ‘State Sponsored Surveillance’

BJP MP Arjun Singh | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sitting Barrackpore MP and candidate Arjun Singh on Wednesday moved Calcutta High Court and alleged that he is under state sponsored surveillance.

Talking to the media, Singh said that at least 82 CCTV cameras are placed outside his residence to monitor him.

“I am under state sponsored surveillance. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) with the help of the state police is trying to keep a watch on me to see who all are coming to meet me. So, I have moved court over this issue,” said Singh.

Security Measures And Political Dynamics In West Bengal Elections

Notably, Singh who defected back to TMC in 2022, had returned to the saffron camp after he was denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha from the Barrackpore constituency. State Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick is TMC’s candidate against BJP’s Arjun Singh in Barrackpore.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had given ‘Z’ category security to Singh and ‘Y’ category security to former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who is saffron camp’s candidate from the Tamluk constituency against TMC’s Debangshu Bhattacharya.

Apart from Singh and Gangopadhyay, BJP District General Secretary Abhijit Barman, and executive member of Cooch Behar district Tapas Dashas been given ‘X’ category security.