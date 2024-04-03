 Kolkata: BJP MP Arjun Singh Moves To High Court Over Alleged ‘State Sponsored Surveillance’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata: BJP MP Arjun Singh Moves To High Court Over Alleged ‘State Sponsored Surveillance’

Kolkata: BJP MP Arjun Singh Moves To High Court Over Alleged ‘State Sponsored Surveillance’

Arjun Singh who defected back to TMC in 2022, had returned to the saffron camp after he was denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha from the Barrackpore constituency.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
BJP MP Arjun Singh | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sitting Barrackpore MP and candidate Arjun Singh on Wednesday moved Calcutta High Court and alleged that he is under state sponsored surveillance.

Talking to the media, Singh said that at least 82 CCTV cameras are placed outside his residence to monitor him.

Read Also
WB: MP Arjun Singh Returns To BJP Fold, Suvendu's Brother Too Joins Saffron Camp
article-image

“I am under state sponsored surveillance. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) with the help of the state police is trying to keep a watch on me to see who all are coming to meet me. So, I have moved court over this issue,” said Singh.

Security Measures And Political Dynamics In West Bengal Elections

Notably, Singh who defected back to TMC in 2022, had returned to the saffron camp after he was denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha from the Barrackpore constituency. State Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick is TMC’s candidate against BJP’s Arjun Singh in Barrackpore.

Read Also
West Bengal: TMC Delegation Submits Memorandum To ECI, Alleges Misuse Of Central Agencies By BJP
article-image

On the other hand, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had given ‘Z’ category security to Singh and ‘Y’ category security to former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who is saffron camp’s candidate from the Tamluk constituency against TMC’s Debangshu Bhattacharya.

Apart from Singh and Gangopadhyay, BJP District General Secretary Abhijit Barman, and executive member of Cooch Behar district Tapas Dashas been given ‘X’ category security.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata: BJP MP Arjun Singh Moves To High Court Over Alleged ‘State Sponsored Surveillance’

Kolkata: BJP MP Arjun Singh Moves To High Court Over Alleged ‘State Sponsored Surveillance’

VIDEO: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail After 6 Months

VIDEO: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail After 6 Months

VIDEO: Leopard Cub Rescued Near Turahalli Reserve Forest In Karnataka

VIDEO: Leopard Cub Rescued Near Turahalli Reserve Forest In Karnataka

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajasthan Tops The List In Seizing Cash, Liquor And Drugs After MCC...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajasthan Tops The List In Seizing Cash, Liquor And Drugs After MCC...

Netizens Troll Boxer Vijender Singh After He Leaves Congress To Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Netizens Troll Boxer Vijender Singh After He Leaves Congress To Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls