Kolkata: Before ED takes Anubrata Mondal to Delhi, court sends him to police custody

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal | IANS

Kolkata: Ahead of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s preparation to take TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal to New Delhi, in a dramatic twist Mondal was on Tuesday sent to West Bengal police custody in connection with an ‘assault’ case.

Shibthakur Mondal, a TMC worker on late Monday evening had lodged a complaint at Dubrajpur in Birbhum district police station alleging that around six months ago, Mondal tried to kill him. Mondal was presented in the court in connection with the case on Tuesday and was remanded to seven days' police custody.

Mondal’s lawyer Moloy Mukherjee said a bail prayer was not asked as the development was sudden.

Soon after the development, opposition cried foul against the ruling party stating that the TMC government is trying to ‘protect’ Mondal from being quizzed by the central agency in the national capital.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said that a new chapter of ‘corruption’ has started in West Bengal during the TMC regime.

Senior CPI (M) leader Md. Salim said “Mondal had committed several crimes but why suddenly complaint was lodged against him in an old case? It is a very nicely written script. The police minister (Mamata Banerjee) should be answerable for this. They (TMC) are still supporting the corruption done by Mondal,” said Salim.

According to sources Mondal’s lawyer had moved the Delhi High Court challenging the order of Rouse Avenue court on Monday which had given ED nod to take Mondal to New Delhi for further quizzing.