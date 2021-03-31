'Khela shesh hoye gyache': BJP's JP Nadda, Smriti Irani slam Mamata Banerjee, TMC over ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan in West Bengal

Kolkata: BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Smriti Irani attended several public rallies and roadshows in the poll-bound West Bengal.
Addressing several public rallies Nadda thanked the Election Commission for conducting ‘peaceful elections’ despite alleged atrocities of the TMC goons.
“The first phase of assembly polls on March 27 recorded 84.63% voting which is a clear indication that the people of West Bengal does not like the corrupt TMC. Mamata didi says ‘Khela Hobe’ (Game is on), but the reality is ‘Khela shesh hoye gyache’ (the game is over),” claimed the BJP national president.
Notably, 30 constituencies went for the polls on the first phase of polling. A day after the polling Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that BJP will win in 26 out of 30 constituencies. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also questioned Shah regarding his calculation.
Praising BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Nadda said that the TMC supremo is contesting against her once minister leaving her home turf Bhawanipore.
“If the TMC supremo herself fights her own former minister, then everyone can understand who the greater leader is. People of Nandigram will give clear mandate and will wipe off the TMC,” added Nadda.
Meanwhile, mocking the TMC’s theme ‘Ma, Maati, Manush’, Union Minister Smriti Irani alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her TMC goons had brutally murdered the 82-year-old woman.
“The ‘manush’ (people) of West Bengal now knows that TMC kills ‘ma’ (mother). An 82-year-old woman Shova Majumdar was beaten to death by Mamata Banerjee and her goons. She was beaten to death because her son was a BJP worker,” slammed the actor-turned-politician.
Addressing at a roadshow at Tarakeshwar in favor of BJP candidate Swapan Dasgupta, Irani urged people to vote for the saffron camp in order to restore democracy in West Bengal.
“The ‘khela hobe’ slogan of the TMC clearly gives the message of violence and she says that the BJP does violent politics, everyone is aware of everything now,” mentioned the Union Minister.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)