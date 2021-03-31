'Khela shesh hoye gyache': BJP's JP Nadda, Smriti Irani slam Mamata Banerjee, TMC over ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan in West Bengal

Notably, 30 constituencies went for the polls on the first phase of polling. A day after the polling Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that BJP will win in 26 out of 30 constituencies. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also questioned Shah regarding his calculation.

Praising BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Nadda said that the TMC supremo is contesting against her once minister leaving her home turf Bhawanipore.

“If the TMC supremo herself fights her own former minister, then everyone can understand who the greater leader is. People of Nandigram will give clear mandate and will wipe off the TMC,” added Nadda.

Meanwhile, mocking the TMC’s theme ‘Ma, Maati, Manush’, Union Minister Smriti Irani alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her TMC goons had brutally murdered the 82-year-old woman.