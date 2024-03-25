Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Alleges AAP Received ₹133.54 Cr From Khalistani Groups (VIDEO)

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a staggering $16 million (approximately Rs 133.54 crore) from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022. He further claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a shocking proposition in 2014 to release convicted terrorist Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar in exchange for financial support. Bhullar was involved in the 1993 Delhi Bomb Blast that killed nine people and injured 31 others.

Indian-origin Pannun, who has dual citizenship of the US and Canada, made the claims in a video that has been circulated on social media on Monday. Pannun, a prominent face of the Khalistani movement and the leader of Sikhs For Justice, alleged that Kejriwal and pro-Khalistan Sikhs met in 2014 at a Gurdwara in Richmond Hill, New York. He further claimed that Kejriwal pledged to secure Bhullar's release in exchange for financial assistance.

— 𝐒𝐮𝐝𝐡𝐢𝐫 भारतीय 🇮🇳 (@seriousfunnyguy) March 25, 2024

This is not the first time that Pannun alleged Kejriwal and his party receiving funds from Khalistani groups. In January, he claimed that the Delhi chief minister and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann received $6 million in donations from Khalistan supporters in the US and Canada with a promise that the leaders will not interfere in their activities in Punjab. At the time, Pannun warned Kejriwal and Mann of potentially facing a "political death" if the Sikhs for Justice leader's aides were not released by February. His threat came after the State Special Operation Cell of Punjab Police arrested Jagdish Singh, Manjeet Singh and Davinder Singh, all residents of Rajpura.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has been embroiled in the alleged Delhi excise liquor scam and is currently behind the bars following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Despite seeking protection from arrest, his plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court, leaving him in ED custody until March 28.