Khalistani fugitive Amritpal Singh last traced in Haryana's Kurukshetra, woman held for giving shelter

Amritpal Singh, a leader of the Khalistani movement being sought by police and security agencies, fled from police in Punjab and arrived in Haryana one day later.

He reportedly stayed overnight at the home of one of his associates, Baljeet Kaur, before leaving early the next morning. However, Kaur was subsequently arrested by police. She disclosed to the police that Amritpal had arrived with another aide named Papalpreet.

Punjab IGP Sukchain Singh Gill, talking to reporters on Thursday, said: "As far as Amritpal's trail is concerned, our team has been tracking. CCTV footage was retrieved from several locations. There is a Sekhowal village which has a Gurudwara. They changed their bike there as well and after that, tried to get a boat to cross the river. When they failed to get one, they used an old bridge to cross the river."

"After roaming around, they hired an auto. After this, the further movement was located in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Gurpej, who is in our custody, also told us about a woman to whom he (Amritpal) can go to seek harbour," IGP Gill further said.

"So, with the help of Haryana Police, a woman - Baljeet Kaur - was arrested. It was found from the woman that on the night of 19th March, both Papalpreet Singh and Amritpal Singh stayed there. The woman has known Papalpreet for more than last two years and he has stayed there several times," the Punjab IGP added.

"After staying the night, they moved out of there the next day. We are examining the CCTV footage, and we hope that we will soon arrest Amritpal Singh: Punjab IGP Sukchain Singh Gill," IGP Gill said.

The Punjab Police launched a major crackdown on the controversial preacher Amritpal Singh and members of his organization 'Waris Punjab De' on Saturday. Amritpal, on the other hand, managed to elude the police and flee when his caravan was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.

Seven associates of the 'Waris Punjab De' chief were brought to Amritsar's Baba Bakala court on Thursday amid heavy police presence.

These associates were sent to police custody till March 23.

These seven people were arrested in connection with an FIR registered related to the Ajnala incident last month, in which Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters carrying swords and guns, had stormed a police station, and they were remanded to police custody till March 23.