Caught on camera: Fugitive Amritpal Singh in Haryana hides face with umbrella to evade arrest

CCTV footage has emerged on social media showing Amritpal Singh, a leader of the Khalistani movement being sought by Punjab police and security agencies, departing the residence of a woman in Haryana who had provided him refuge while he was evading police.

The video shows Singh, who is being sought by authorities, concealing his face with an umbrella and wearing a white shirt and dark blue jeans. Baljeet Kaur, the woman who hosted Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her Kurukshetra residence, has been detained by the police.

The timestamp on the CCTV footage now doing rounds on social media shows date of Monday, two days before Punjab Police reached the neighbouring state behind him. Amritpal has remained absconding since then.

"We have arrested the woman, Baljeet Kaur, who sheltered Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet Singh at her home in Shahabad on Sunday. She has been handed over to the Punjab Police," Kurukshetra police chief Police Singh Bhoria said.

Earlier, Amritpal Singh fled from police in Punjab and arrived in Haryana one day later.

He reportedly stayed overnight at the home of one of his associates, Baljeet Kaur, before leaving early the next morning. However, Kaur was subsequently arrested by police. She disclosed to the police that Amritpal had arrived with another aide named Papalpreet.

The Punjab Police launched a major crackdown on the controversial preacher Amritpal Singh and members of his organization 'Waris Punjab De' on Saturday. Amritpal, on the other hand, managed to elude the police and flee when his caravan was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.