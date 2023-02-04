Kerala trans couple set to welcome baby in March

Zahhad and Ziya Paval | Instagram

Kozhikode: A transgender couple in Kerala's Kozhikode, Ziya and Zahhad Paval, announced a pregnancy and it is possibly the first such case in India. They are expecting their child in March.

Ziya, a dancer by profession, took to Instagram and announced that her partner Zahhad is now eight months pregnant.

"We are about to realise my dream of becoming a mother and his dream of becoming a father. An eight-month-old foetus is now in (Zahhad's) belly... From what we came to know, this is the first trans man's pregnancy in India," Paval said in the Instagram post.

Stopped hormone therapy to embrace parenthood

The couple reportedly have been together for the past three years and were undergoing hormone therapy to transition. However, the treatment was temporarily halted so they could conceive the child.

Ziya told media that the trans community lives under constant fear of the society. "There are numerous trans people who want to be a parent. There are many persons for whom the transman pregnancy is possible. But they are not coming forward," she said.

Narrating their journey of their transition, and parenthood, Zahhad said that he had never thought about getting pregnant. "If I had, then I would not have gone for this breast removal surgery," he told PTI.

The legal process for adoption was difficult, said the couple

Reportedly, the couple initially opted for an adoption but found it difficult and had some concerns. "The legal process was difficult for us. Also, we were worried that if the child we bring up leaves us, then we will be shattered. Zahhad was worried about society, what people will think and all. But he still wants to be a father," Ziya told PTI.

Both said they were receiving tremendous support from the society after they posted about it publicly.

Read Also UP: Trans woman teacher gets no relief from NCW panel against sacking

Kozhikode medical college doctors extend support

The doctors of Kozhikode medical college have been fully supportive of the couple. "It was very difficult in the first four months. There was vomiting. But now everything is normal now," Zahhad said.

The medical college authorities have assured the couple that breast milk will be made available for their baby from the milk bank when they are in hospital and the couple are hoping to find a solution for the same in coming months.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)