Kerala student tests on coronavirus truns positive

Thiruvananthapuram: India joined the group of nations to be affected by the deadly coronavirus when a Kerala student studying in Wuhan University tested positive.

Samples of people who had returned from China, Hong Kong and South Korea and were kept in isolation were sent for testing. Out of this, one sample tested positive.

The confirmation came from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi.

“The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation ward in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the statement from the ministry said.

The identity of the patient has been kept secret and sources in the health department in Kerala said the patient is out of danger.

Kerala Health Officer Dr Zulfie said there is no need to panic and that the state government is geared up to tackle the situation.

Kerala's Health Ministry is closely monitoring the case.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said it is prepared to handle any outbreak in the country. “Thermal screening sensors are operational and more such equipment is being procured. The immigration and other staff members at the airports have been sensitized and dedicated ambulances are on the stand by at airports,’’ an official statement said.

Hospitals have kept isolation wards ready to face any contingency. Personal Protection Equipment & masks are available in adequate quantity in all the States/ UTs," the government said.

The Ministry of Ayush has also come up with an advisory to boost immunity and keeping any illnesses at bay, in the wake of the corona virus spreading across the world.

In the first bad news for India on coronavirus infection, a 22-year-old youth from Tripura died in a Malaysian hospital after he was reportedly infected by the dreaded virus, family sources said on Thursday. However, Tripura Health and Family Welfare Director said the government has no information about the youth's death.