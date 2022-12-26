e-Paper Get App
Kerala: South Korean woman sexually assaulted at Kochi airport, police begin probe

The police probe team has taken statement from the doctor and will now take more detailed statement from her.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 05:41 PM IST
Representative Image |
Kochi: A South Korean women, who was stopped at the Kozhikode airport for detailed questioning on want of proper travel document alleged that she was subjected to sexual assault, an official said on Monday.

The woman was handed over to the local police at the airport by the immigration authorities after it was found that she did not have proper travel documents.

Later on, in a detailed probe by the police, she was found to be emotionally upset and the police took her for a detailed medical examination.

It was then she disclosed to the doctor that she had suffered sexual assault while being in the city.

The police probe team has taken statement from the doctor and will now take more detailed statement from her.

