 Kerala Shocker: 3 Hunters Arrested For Fatally Shooting Man In His Sleep
Sunny Thomas Palakkal (57) was found lying in a pool of blood in his bedroom two days ago and a bullet was recovered from his body later, according to the police.

Friday, August 18, 2023
Representational image |

Three suspected hunters were arrested for allegedly shooting dead a man who was sleeping in his house in Idukki district of Kerala a few days ago, police said on Friday.

Sunny Thomas Palakkal (57) was found lying in a pool of blood in his bedroom two days ago and a bullet was recovered from his body later, they said.

Four bullets, fired from a country-made gun, left marks on the kitchen door of his tiny house located adjacent to a cardamom plantation at Mavadi in Nedumkandam town of this high-range district.

Police said the nature of the bullets recovered from the premises indicated the involvement of local hunters.

An investigation was launched soon after the incident, leading to the arrest of the accused, police added.

