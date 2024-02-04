 Kerala Shocker: 27-Year-Old Assam Man Found Eating Cat In Kuttippuram; Says He Hadn't Eaten Food For 5 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Shocker: 27-Year-Old Assam Man Found Eating Cat In Kuttippuram; Says He Hadn't Eaten Food For 5 Days

Kerala Shocker: 27-Year-Old Assam Man Found Eating Cat In Kuttippuram; Says He Hadn't Eaten Food For 5 Days

A senior police officer said the local people found him eating the raw flesh of a dead cat, sitting on the stairway of the bus stand.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

In a shocking incident, a man hailing from Assam in Kuttippuram in this north Kerala district was found consuming the raw flesh of a cat, after having had no means to consume food for days.

The incident was reported on the premises of a busy bus stand here on Saturday evening. The 27-year-old man hails from Dhubri district in Assam, police said.

Read Also
US Horror: Nurse Murders Neighbour's Two Cats, Pregnant Dog By Feeding Them Pesticide-Mixed Chicken...
article-image

Man did not eat food for 5 days

A senior police officer said the local people found him eating the raw flesh of a dead cat, sitting on the stairway of the bus stand.

"After being informed, we visited the spot. When he enquired with him, he said he had not eaten any food for the past five days," the officer told PTI.

Read Also
Bengaluru Shocker: Video Of 1-Day Old Girl Flung Out Of Building Goes Viral; Swati Maliwal Writes To...
article-image

He said they bought him some food and he accepted it without any hesitation. But, after some time, he disappeared from the place without telling anyone. "We received information this morning that the youth was found at a local railway station here. So, we rushed to the place and sought details of his whereabouts," he said, based on which they found him.

Man to be handed over to relatives

Based on the man's statements, he was a college student in the northeastern state and reached Kerala on a train in December without informing his family.

"He gave us the mobile number of his brother who is working in Chennai. We contacted him and confirmed that the information is correct," the officer said.

Read Also
Lucknow Shocker: Two Men Attack Dog With Sticks, Leaves Animal Bloodied; Disturbing Video Surfaces
article-image

After a preliminary medical examination, the man was admitted to a hospital in neighbouring Thrissur. The man seemingly has no physical or mental issues, and he would be handed over to his relatives when they arrive here, police added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Greater Noida Animal Cruelty: FIR Filed After Minor Boy Throws Puppy From High-Rise Building;...

Greater Noida Animal Cruelty: FIR Filed After Minor Boy Throws Puppy From High-Rise Building;...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 04-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sea...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 04-02-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Sea...

Poonam Pandey's Fake Cervical Cancer Death, Wake Up Call For HPV Vaccines?

Poonam Pandey's Fake Cervical Cancer Death, Wake Up Call For HPV Vaccines?

Kerala Shocker: 27-Year-Old Assam Man Found Eating Cat In Kuttippuram; Says He Hadn't Eaten Food For...

Kerala Shocker: 27-Year-Old Assam Man Found Eating Cat In Kuttippuram; Says He Hadn't Eaten Food For...

VIDEO: Speeding WagonR, Trying To Take Over Truck On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Hits Divider

VIDEO: Speeding WagonR, Trying To Take Over Truck On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Hits Divider