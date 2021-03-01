Kerala: Row over CPI-M, RSS links forces a denial from communists

Thiruvananthapuram: A claim by Jemaat e Islami about CPI-M, RSS interactions has caused embarrassment to the communists to the extent of issuing a denial even as the person mediating between the two has admitted the contacts.

Adding to the CPI-M discomfort is a land allocation to the Satsang Foundation, a saffron outfit headed by Shri M, who was the mediator between the two sides. The land was meant for the establishment of a yoga centre in the state capital.

CPI-M central committee member M V Govindan has denied any interactions between RSS and CPI-M and claimed that the association with Shri Em was only in connection with yoga classes. The CPI-M leader described Shri Em as a secular person and asserted there was no political significance to the interactions.

The Satsang Founder leader, meanwhile, claimed in a newspaper interview that he had mediated between CPI-M and RSS following the clashes between the two sides in Kannur. He said that there were two meetings, first in Kannur and the second in Thiruvananthapuram and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had attended both.

He claimed that the meetings were organised in the interest of peace and for the good of the Kerala society and there was no other political significance to the parleys.