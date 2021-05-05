Kerala reports highest single-day spike with nearly 42,000 cases, CM Pinarayi Vijayan says 'situation calls for imposing more restrictions'

With no depeltion in the number of COVID-19 cases, Kerala on May 5 recorded its highest single day spike with 41,953 new cases and 58 deaths. With today's cases, the state's current total of active cases stands at 3,75,658 while 23,106 recovered from the virs today. So far 13,62,363 patients recovered while 5,565 deaths have been reported till now.

Owing to a rise in cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan said that the state is going through serious situation with covid rapidly spreading. Th test positivity rate is not coming down. The CM said that the situation calls for imposing more restrictions in the state to curb the spread of virus.

Besides, while combatting with the COVID-19 crisis, Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocation of 1,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen and 75 lakh doses of vaccines. The test positivity rate in the state has been in the range of 25 per cent in the past many days, forcing Vijayan to seek immediate help from the Centre.

In his letter to Modi, Vijayan said with the import of oxygen now taking place, Kerala needs the first instalment of 500 tonnes, and then it should be given another 500 tonnes in the second round.