Kerala: Rahul Gandhi's dialysis unit donation snubbed by Wayanad hospital citing 'lack of space'

The government hospital in Wayanad, Kerala, returned the dialysis equipment donated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, citing space constraints.

𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝘀 𝟯𝟱 𝗹𝗮𝗸𝗵 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹

A piece of equipment, including ICU facilities, was bought with the MP's local area development fund for around Rs 35 lakhs and donated to Wandoor Taluk Hospital in Malappuram district, part of the Wayanad constituency.

However, due to a lack of space for installation, the hospital returned the equipment, causing controversy.

𝗥𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗹 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗶 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀

The Wandoor panchayat is now investigating the situation and plans to install the equipment to support the many patients who rely on the hospital for dialysis.

According to sources within the local Congress party, Wayanad district has a significant population of dialysis patients, and the MP had previously provided dialysis kits to many of them.

