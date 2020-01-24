Kerala Police books BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje over 'Hindus denied water supply for supporting CAA' tweet

Karandlaje's tweet has been widely shared with nearly 6,000 retweets and over 8,000 likes so far.

But what exactly is the situation in the region she mentions? Is her allegation completely accurate, or, is there more to the story?

Well, that might depend on who is asked.

The ruling Left Democratic Front Convenor A Vijayaraghavan said Malappuram was a place known for its communal harmony and there was no conflict between communities.

"We have met the Malappuram district collector today and it has been decided to supply drinking water in tanker lorries to the Cherukunnu colony," he told PTI.

Denying the BJP leader's allegation, Kuttipuram Panchayat Vice-President Siddiq said there was drinking water shortage in various parts.

The Kuttipuram police said since the motor was not functioning, the panchayat borewell was not being used for the past few months.

Seva Bharati, an NGO working among the economically weaker sections and associated with the Sangh Parivar, had supplied water to the affected families using motor from a neighbour for two days. However, since the Kerala State Electricity Board raised objections as the motor was meant only for pumping water for agricultural purposes, this was stopped, police said.