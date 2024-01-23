Kerala Lottery Result Live 23-01-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-399 Result At 3 PM Tuesday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹75,00,000!

Kerala Lottery Result Live 23-01-2024 | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Sthree Sakthi SS-399 on Tuesday, 23-01-2024 will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping Rs 75 lakh.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The lottery was introduced by the Kerala Government to raise funds for the welfare of women in the state. The lottery is named Sthree Sakthi for the same reason. The Kerala Government conducts the Sthree Sakthi every Tuesday.

We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-399 Live for Tuesday, January 23, 2024, here: https://www.keralalottery.info/

The prizes of the Kerala Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize Rs.75,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,000

4th Prize Rs.2,000

5th Prize Rs.1000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results of the Kerala Lottery can be checked on the official websites of statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info and follow the steps.

How to claim the prize money

If you think you've won a prize, check your lottery ticket numbers with the ones printed in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches a winning number, you can get a prize. To get your prize, go to the Kerala Lottery offices at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days after the draw. Winners are advised to take the winning ticket and a valid ID to claim their prize money.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.