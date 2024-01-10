 Kerala Lottery Result Live 10-01-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-80 Result At 3 PM Wednesday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Lottery Result Live 10-01-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-80 Result At 3 PM Wednesday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

Kerala Lottery Result Live 10-01-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-80 Result At 3 PM Wednesday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!

The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹75,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Kerala Lottery Result Live 10-01-2024 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-80 on Wednesday, 10-01-2024 will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹75,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-80 Live for Wednesday, January 10, 2024, here: https://www.keralalottery.info/

The prizes of the Kerala Lottery are as follows:

1st Prize: ₹1 crore

2nd Prize: ₹10,00,000

3rd Prize: ₹5,000

4th Prize: ₹2,000

5th Prize: ₹1,000

6th Prize: ₹500

7th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize ₹8,000

Official websites to check the lucky draw

The users can also check the results of the Kerala Lottery can be checked on the official websites of statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info and follow the steps.

How to claim the prize money

If you think you've won a prize, check your lottery ticket numbers with the ones printed in the Kerala Government Gazette. If your ticket number matches a winning number, you can get a prize. To get your prize, go to the Kerala Lottery offices at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram within 30 days after the draw. Winners are advised to take the winning ticket and a valid ID to claim their prize money.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Read Also
Kerala Lottery Result Live 09-01-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-397...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lottery Result Live 10-01-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-80...

Kerala Lottery Result Live 10-01-2024: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Fifty Fifty FF-80...

Stray Bull Climbs To The Roof Of Former Municipal Chairman's House In UP's Jalaun; Video Surfaces

Stray Bull Climbs To The Roof Of Former Municipal Chairman's House In UP's Jalaun; Video Surfaces

Telangana: At Least 5 Injured After 3 Coaches Of Charminar Express Derail At Nampally Station;...

Telangana: At Least 5 Injured After 3 Coaches Of Charminar Express Derail At Nampally Station;...

Tamannaah Bhatia Endorses Banned Gambling Website 'Lotus365'; Video Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia Endorses Banned Gambling Website 'Lotus365'; Video Goes Viral

UP Shocker: 5 Children Of A Family Suffocate To Death While Sleeping In Their House In Amroha; Watch...

UP Shocker: 5 Children Of A Family Suffocate To Death While Sleeping In Their House In Amroha; Watch...