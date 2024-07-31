Kerala Lottery Result: July 31, 2024 - Monsoon Bumper BR-98 Results Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winner Of Whopping ₹10 Crore Mega Jackpot; Check Full List

Kerala Lottery Result | Pixabay

Kerala: The results of the Kerala Monsoon Bumper BR-98 lottery, held on Wednesday, July 31 have been announced. The official results were posted on the website at 2 PM. The top prize for this lottery is a whopping Rs 10,00,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

The lottery draw was conducted on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Gorki Bhavan in Trivandrum, and the lucky draw results were announced on July 31, 2024, at 2 PM. The tickets for the lottery went on sale on Sunday, and the results were declared today.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Monsoon Bumper BR-98 for Wednesday, 31-07-2024. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Monsoon Bumper BR-98 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs.10,00,00,000 and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Check List Of Winners:

1st Prize Rs.10,00,00,000/-

MD 769524 (MUVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: SYAM SASI

Agency No. : E 11428

Consolation Prize Rs.1,00,000/-

MA 769524

MB 769524

MC 769524

ME 769524

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/-

MA 425569

MB 292459

MC 322078

MD 159426

ME 224661

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/-

MA 668032

MB 592349

MC 136004

MD 421823

ME 158166

4th Prize Rs.1,00,000/-

MA 328103

MB 777474

MC 203724

MD 721166

ME 138340

5th Prize Rs.5,000/- (Only ending numbers of the tickets)

0269 0556 0617 0898 1192 1225 1492 1940 2885 3371 4248 4400 4638 5048 5554 6566 6692 6813 6860 6939 7164 7402 7721 7907 7971 7992 8364 8924 9126 9339

6th Prize Rs.2,000/-

0036 0096 0343 0360 0389 0416 0432 0435 0531 0538 0614 0736 0820 0837 0851 0938 0978 1026 1033 1075 1095 1138 1173 1251 1479 1480 1496 1522 1551 1616 1737 1866 2027 2050 2091 2124 2207 2263 2328 2404 2437 2542 2566 2599 2711 2725 2816 2857 2877 2979 3050 3092 3224 3226 3227 3350 3392 3471 3482 3724 3782 3785 3823 3994 4093 4127 4200 4226 4254 4262 4265 4292 4294 4308 4363 4476 4515 4535 4576 4659 4693 4767 4821 4855 4918 4942 4971 5135 5427 5502 5513 5584 5593 5769 5770 5785 6035 6085 6164 6207 6540 6575 6840 6886 6920 6946 6999 7032 7227 7244 7366 7376 7410 7430 7444 7452 7582 7629 7687 7741 7941 7987 8037 8067 8165 8451 8725 8854 8882 8901 8918 8956 9065 9079 9206 9322 9396 9408 9422 9424 9532 9571 9862 9990

7th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0053 0064 0137 0189 0299 0307 0392 0404 0492 0504 0552 0612 0621 0714 0865 0937 0947 0949 0958 0991 1009 1051 1052 1066 1107 1118 1166 1184 1227 1232 1233 1342 1358 1373 1414 1415 1421 1454 1540 1541 1579 1593 1630 1664 1679 1739 1759 1764 1796 1819 1894 1935 1955 2057 2081 2201 2216 2238 2274 2363 2369 2375 2392 2394 2438 2473 2509 2516 2576 2579 2587 2600 2605 2611 2751 2825 2993 3029 3035 3039 3051 3068 3095 3174 3206 3272 3414 3454 3539 3563 3605 3677 3697 3760 3776 3791 3800 3818 3896 3902 3938 4004 4104 4118 4162 4174 4210 4242 4255 4282 4311 4378 4379 4403 4440 4475 4488 4493 4513 4541 4545 4591 4592 4614 4622 4634 4885 4895 4930 4938 4982 5045 5100 5149 5196 5216 5248 5278 5396 5398 5410 5439 5455 5460 5509 5531 5538 5555 5656 5673 5745 5762 5809 5846 5879 5912 6030 6053 6069 6270 6288 6368 6440 6448 6574 6639 6655 6768 6769 6806 6826 6870 6874 6905 6923 6942 6995 7002 7006 7037 7125 7171 7182 7190 7214 7249 7287 7319 7343 7397 7401 7421 7424 7464 7533 7557 7574 7618 7631 7702 7705 7739 7791 7802 7838 8016 8025 8031 8104 8204 8221 8223 8235 8264 8305 8349 8356 8375 8384 8385 8461 8532 8636 8640 8766 8777 8794 8803 8870 8927 8931 8971 8990 9050 9062 9071 9087 9306 9382 9425 9427 9462 9466 9485 9501 9542 9557 9577 9610 9770 9820 9976

8th Prize Rs.500/-

0232 6002 2596 3927 0018 3524 5671 1334 2420 8820 2558 3232 0871 6284 3585 2772 6216 2219 4851 3004 1003 3892 3219 1555 6887 1082 4951 4571 5642 1276 3140 2515 2014 6362 6498 7339 5027 7368 2540 7611 4410 7223 7829 0077 0886 4754 2718 3200 7258 8011 5018 6610 9809 5839 9289 1788 6202 8230 2070 1259 5892 4628 0053 4830 2814 8390 9207 2267 2158 6166 4263 2047 3124 1688 8816 8134 8744 6195 8837 4644 9222 4735 8747 8760 3156 4874 1532 4070 8005 1831 0059 7419 3848 1176 6876 3315 1952 7995 9896 8824 4472 8146 9135 8917 0388 4745 2448 7526 0197 2813 3839 5087 3335 9054 2220 7088 4915 1961 7241 5319 4633 8619 3919 7045 0910 3662 1243 7796 2095 1450 7183 0920 4560 0689 8714 8370 2675 8167 1359 6100 9765 6394 2911 6399 8021 5389 2068 0967 7439 9529 8499 9222 3193 9991 3649 7073 2053 3141 8972 0927 7036 9242 4443 9636 3142 9905 3753 4129 0476 9518 7350 0216 9607 4973 3436 9372 6560 5524 5376 8697 9539 2311 6777 2147 2373 7870 2871 7640 3211 9766 7137 9020 9984 4564 9588 2861 3730 7069 5796 2160 5274 7785 6270 2762 6305 9269 6403 4317 3340