 Kerala Kidney Racket: State Joint Investigation Team & Tamil Nadu Police Arrive In Salem For Investigation; 1 Accused Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Kidney Racket: State Joint Investigation Team & Tamil Nadu Police Arrive In Salem For Investigation; 1 Accused Held

Kerala Kidney Racket: State Joint Investigation Team & Tamil Nadu Police Arrive In Salem For Investigation; 1 Accused Held

The SIT of Kerala Police have been in Tamil Nadu for the past few days after the main conduits in the racket, Sabith Nasar and Sajith Shyam revealed of the involvement of certain Tamil Nadu-based persons during interrogation.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Chennai: A joint investigation team of Kerala and Tamil Nadu Police are in Salem for further investigation into the Kerala kidney racket. The team has taken into custody a Salem native considered to be associated with the main accused in the case, Sabith Nasar from Kerala.

Tamil Nadu Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already taken into custody three persons from Coimbatore and Pollachi with regard to the case.

The SIT of Kerala Police have been in Tamil Nadu for the past few days after the main conduits in the racket, Sabith Nasar and Sajith Shyam revealed of the involvement of certain Tamil Nadu-based persons during interrogation.

Read Also
62-Yr-Old Rick Slayman, World's First Patient To Have Pig Kidney Transplant, Dies 2 Months After...
article-image

Arrest Of A Leading Nephrologist For Illegal Kidney Transplant

Salem was in the news in 2015 when a leading nephrologist associated with a few leading private hospitals in the region was arrested for around 80 illegal kidney transplants.

Tamil Nadu intelligence has tipped off the state police team that some doctors and middlemen based out of Salem are involved in the Kerala kidney racket as well.

The Tamil Nadu SIT have also provided information to the Kerala team and a joint investigation is on in Salem. Meanwhile, Kerala Police is also trying to deport an Aluva native, Madhu, from Iran, considered to be one of the main middlemen in the kidney racket based out of Iran.

The Kerala kidney racket came out in the public domain after Sabith Nasar was arrested at the Nedumbassery International Airport in Kochi on May 19 upon his return from Iran. The arrest was following a tip-off from Central intelligence agencies who have been tracing regular movementsof Sabith to Iran and other west Asian countries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Cop Does CPR To Save 'Lifeless' Monkey Who Fell Unconscious Due To Extreme Heat In Bulandshahr;...

UP Cop Does CPR To Save 'Lifeless' Monkey Who Fell Unconscious Due To Extreme Heat In Bulandshahr;...

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Misa Locked In Keen Contest With Old Foe

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Misa Locked In Keen Contest With Old Foe

IIT Madras Startup Agnikul Cosmos Launches World's 1st Rocket With 3D-Printed Engine

IIT Madras Startup Agnikul Cosmos Launches World's 1st Rocket With 3D-Printed Engine

Kerala Kidney Racket: State Joint Investigation Team & Tamil Nadu Police Arrive In Salem For...

Kerala Kidney Racket: State Joint Investigation Team & Tamil Nadu Police Arrive In Salem For...

J&K: Severe Dry Spell & High Temperatures Spark Forest Fires In Rajouri; Locals Complain Of...

J&K: Severe Dry Spell & High Temperatures Spark Forest Fires In Rajouri; Locals Complain Of...