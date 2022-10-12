Kerala Human Sacrifice: Victims cut into pieces, cooked and consumed; gory details of cannibalism emerge

Kerala Human Sacrifice: Victims cut into pieces, cooked and consumed; gory details emerge |

A local court here on Wednesday sent three people accused of killing two women, allegedly as part of a "ritualistic human sacrifice" in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, to two weeks judicial custody.

The accused couple -- Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila --used to run a massage centre near Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district in their house. Their agent Mohammed Shafi had in June and September, brought the two women to the house, where they were brutally murdered by the couple.

Shafi has been named as the first accused, followed by Singh and Laila.

While Laila has been sent to the Women's Jail, here, the other two will be housed at the Kakkanad Jail, also in Ernakulam district.

Kochi Police Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju said that the two women were killed and buried by the couple as part of the ritualistic human sacrifice.

Read Also Kerala human sacrifice case: 3 arrested for killing 2 women

While Singh has been a popular traditional physician (vaidyan) in the area running the massage centre for long, with Laila -- his second wife -- assisting him.

The details that have emerged so far are the following:

A native of Elanthoor by the name of Baby buried Padma's dead body. Baby was asked to dig a pit to dump trash by Bhagval Singh, a traditional healer who has been arrested together with his wife Laila for performing the human sacrifice. Baby received a thousand rupees from Bhagval in exchange for digging a pit that was four feet wide. Within two days, the pit had been dug. When he and the other employees arrived to dig the hole, Baby said that only Bhagval and Laila were home.

Mohammad Shafi lured victims to Elanthoor was offered Rs 1.5 lakh to deliver Padmam. Shafi was given Rs 15,000 as advance and it has not been revelead how much was paid to him to bring Roslay, the other victim. On his wife's phone, Shafi set up a fake Facebook profile under the name "Sridevi" in order to trick Bhagval. Shafi deactivated the Facebook profile once he had a close relationship with Bhagval, a Haiku poet. The profile is currently being sought for by the police.

Eight cases have been discovered against Shafi so far. A rape case is among the cases. Shafi allegedly served as a middleman in Kochi city's immoral actions, according to the police.

Giving out details about the henious crime DIG Nishanthini stated that the first victim was sliced into 56 pieces while the second was hacked into five parts. Along with the second body, a purse coated in vermillion and a stone were found. Between June 8 and September 26, the human sacrifices took place between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. The couple allegedly admitted to eating their victims' flesh after killing them.

The witch-hunt in Elanthoor shocked the Kerala High Court. The High Court brought up the murders while debating several petitions, and Justice Devan Ramachandran expressed outrage. The court noted that individuals are behaving weirdly these days, and the next generation is growing up seeing all of this, and that the crime had shaken the community's conscience.