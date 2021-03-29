Kerala High Court stays EC order against concessional rice supply, Pinarayi Vijayan govt scores morale-boosting victory

Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan government scored a morale-boosting victory when the Kerala High Court stayed an order of the Election Commission disallowing the distribution of rice at a discounted price to non-priority ordinary card holders on a complaint from the opposition.

The stay was granted on an appeal filed by the state government against the commission’s order. The court arrived at the decision on the basis of the government claim that the decision for the rice distribution was taken on February 4 before the assembly election was announced.

The court, however, issued strict instructions not to use the rice distribution in the election campaign of the ruling front candidates.

The government told the court that the distribution of 10kg of special rice at a price of Rs 15 per kg had been organised earlier also under a plan announced in the state budget.

The government argued that since it was an ongoing scheme, the Election Commission’s order disallowing the rice distribution cannot be accepted. The commission had argued that the rice distribution was with an eye on the election.