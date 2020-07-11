Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA takes key accused Swapna Suresh into custody

A little less than a week ago, customs officials at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport seized 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore from a consignment meant for the Consulate of the United Arab Emirates. Three people had been identified as being involved in gold smuggling.
Swapna Suresh had been identified as the key suspect in the case.
Now, on Saturday evening, Swapna Suresh along with her family members have been taken into custody by the NIA in Bengaluru.
She will be produced in the NIA office in Kochi on Sunday.
Fellow accused, Sandeep Nair has also been arrested by the National Investigation Agency.
Suresh is a former employee of the UAE Consulate, and a controversy had erupted after her photo with the Kerala Chief Minister went viral. While Suresh had been absconding after calls for her arrest, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a day after taking over the case, registered a case of terrorism against the trio.
The Centre had informed the Kerala High Court that accused Swapna Suresh was not entitled to anticipatory bail as the NIA had registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) over ‘raising funds for terrorist activities’.
