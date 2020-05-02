Kerala gives nod to post-production work for films

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala State Minister for Culture and Films A.K. Balan on Saturday said from Monday onwards, all the post production work of films and TV serials can commence, but should be guided by the accepted lockdown norms.

Balan said this issue has been discussed with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Only five people should be involved and they should work keeping in mind the social distancing norms. The studios and work places should be first disinfected and then only the work should begin," said Balan.

Leading producer Suresh Kumar said this might not be of a big help as even if it's dubbing, sound mixing or such jobs, all the five people have to be in one location to make it to the studio.

"The lockdown came into effect all of a sudden and many people are locked up at various places. But the positive in this relaxation is all were sitting idle, so this should be seen up as a wakeup call to get back to work. Those who can work, can now do it and in that aspect, it's good," said Suresh Kumar, father of national award winning actress Keerthi Suresh.

The Malayalam film industry has been badly affected as about half-a-dozen big budget films' release has been kept pending following Covid-19, while another 26 films are at various stages of shooting and post-production.