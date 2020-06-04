Kerala Elephant Death: Postmortem report out; CM Pinarayi Vijayan says 'investigation underway, focus on three suspects'

The preliminary postmortem report of the pregnant elephant who died on May 27 after eating the pineapple stuffed with crackers was released by the Thiruvizhamkunnu Forest Station on Wednesday.

According to the report, the inhalation of water as a result of drowning was the immediate cause of death. "Water filled condition of lungs is an indication of drowning. Inhalation of water leading to respiratory failure, is the immediate cause of the death of the elephant."

It added, "The major and incapacitating wounds that led to localised sepsis in the oral cavity are evidences for severe traumatic injury and have most likely occurred following an explosive blast in the mouth. This has prevented the animal from taking food and water for several days and led to severe debility and weakness."

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that an investigation is underway with focus on three suspects in the incident of killing of the pregnant elephant in Palakkad.

In a series of tweets, he said, "In a tragic incident in Palakkad dist, a pregnant elephant has lost its life. Many of you have reached out to us. We want to assure you that your concerns will not go in vain. Justice will prevail."

"An investigation is underway, focusing on three suspects. The police and forest departments will jointly investigate the incident. The district police chief and the district forest officer visited the site today. We will do everything possible to bring the culprits to justice," he added.