Kerala Elections 2021: Exit poll predicts win for LDF; Pinarayi Vijayan may hold on to power

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier had said that he does not need the results of exit polls to come out later on Thursday as he has no doubt on what the result of the April 6 Assembly election is going to be.

"I did say before and recently, that we are going to win and win with more number of seats than in 2016. I have no doubt about it," he said to a query on the exit polls.

In reply to a question on the basis of this confidence, as the Congress-led United Democratic Front is also equally confident that they are going to be the winners, Vijayan shot back: "My confidence is I know the people of Kerala well."

"If there are others who are also confident, all I would say is, let them be...."