e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

India

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:44 AM IST

Kerala dollar smuggling case: Opposition leaders boycott assembly session, demand CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation

ANI
| Photo Credit: ANI

| Photo Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Kerala Opposition leaders on Thursday boycotted the state assembly session after the speaker denied permission to discuss adjournment motion notice given by Congress MLA PT Thomas.

The Opposition also demanded the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the Kerala dollar smuggling case.

The Congress MLA, earlier in the day, gave an adjournment motion in Kerala Assembly over the show-cause notice issued by the Customs Department on Vijayan's alleged involvement and former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the Kerala dollar smuggling case.

However, the Kerala Assembly Speaker has rejected the adjournment motion notice on the ground that the matter is under consideration of the court and has denied any discussion in the house.

Customs Department on Wednesday issued a show-cause on the alleged involvement of Vijayan and former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the Kerala dollar smuggling case based on a statement by Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS, the accused in the Kerala dollar and gold smuggling case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:44 AM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal