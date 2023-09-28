Kerala Crime: Man Stabs 17-Year-Old Girl For Rejecting His Marriage Proposal In Kozhikode; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

CCTV grab shows accused Arshad chasing the girl before stabbing her in Nadapuram in Kalachi Old Market Road in Kozhikode |

Kozhikode: In a shocking incident that took place in Kerala's Kozhikode district this week, a 28-year-old man identified as Arshad stabbed a 17-year-old girl for rejecting his marriage proposal. The brutal incident was caught on the camera, as the CCTV footage of the shocking incident emerged.

Kalachi Old Market Road

The incident took place in Nadapuram in Kozhikode during a busy hour. It is seen in the CCTV that the accused holds the woman and pushes her before stabbing her. All this happened in broad daylight at around 2 pm at Kalachi Old Market Road.

Local shop owners rushed to help

The accused Arshad also allegedly beat up the girl before stabbing her. He used a knife to stab the girl, according to local reports. The CCTV footage shows that a man standing closeby on a bike, after realising that Arshad was attacking the girl, rushed to her rescue. The girl was indeed rescued by nearby traders who intervened in time.

Girl sustained injuries on hand

The girl sustained injuries on her hand and was rushed to Nadapuram Taluk Hospital. One of the shop owner, who got into an altercation with the accused, also sustained injuries in the incident.

Police arrest accused

According to local media reports, the girl had called off marriage with accused Arshad as she didn't want to marry him. Their marriage was arranged a few months back but she had called off the marriage. Arshad used to threaten the girl and her family and this even led to the girl's family relocating. However, Arshad still attacked the girl in what looks like a well-planned attack. Police arrested Arshad and further investigation in the case is underway. The girl is said to be out of danger and was treated for her injuries.

Viral CCTV footage of Arshad stabbing and injuring a minor girl in Kozhikode, Kerela for allegedly refusing engagement.



Victim, a 17-year-old student in a nursery teacher course, was attacked on her way home after her class.pic.twitter.com/rHbDjvXBg7 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 28, 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)