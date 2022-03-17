Kerala: Congress leaders meet Sonia Gandhi to finalise candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

In view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Kerala Congress leaders on Thursday met Congress party's interim president Sonia Gandhi to decide the names of the candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats.

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran arrived in Delhi today and hinted that M Liju and Krishnan Sreenivasan might be the frontrunners in these polls.

Speaking to reporters today, Sudhakaran said, "I held a discussion with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi ji and party leader Rahul Gandhi on the nomination for Rajya Sabha seat. Both want to promote youngsters. Not only M Liju, but we might also consider Krishnan Srinivasan, OSD of former Kerala Chief Minister." He said, "Kerala Congress unit will decide names of the candidates for the Rajya Sabha seat and will send the list to AICC leadership. The leadership will take the final call. The names of women leaders will also be considered." Sudhakaran thanked Sonia Gandhi for initiating such conversation as it will help the party in the longer run.

The Kerala Congress president said, "I welcome (yesterday's) meeting of G-23 and Shashi Tharoor joining it. I can assure you that all problems within the party will be solved soon. I thanked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for initiating such conversation and it will help the party in the longer run." Three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala are falling vacant with the retirement of A K Antony of Congress, K Somaprasad of CPI(M) and M V Shreyams Kumar of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

Opposition Congress is yet to finalise its nominee for the elections, slated to be held on March 31.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 05:50 PM IST