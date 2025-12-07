 Kerala Businessman Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Traced Injured In Abandoned House; Police Probe Rivalry
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala Businessman Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Traced Injured In Abandoned House; Police Probe Rivalry

Kerala Businessman Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Traced Injured In Abandoned House; Police Probe Rivalry

As per the FIR registered with Chalissery police, a Toyota Innova intercepted Ali’s Toyota Vellfire, and a four-member gang, all wearing masks, approached the vehicle on Dubair Road in Thirumittakkode near Shoranur. They allegedly broke the car’s side window, pointed a gun at Ali, forced him into their vehicle, and fled the scene, the FIR said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
A businessman who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint was later traced to an isolated house here on Sunday. | Representational Image

Palakkad: A businessman who was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint was later traced to an isolated house here on Sunday, police said.

According to police, Muhammad Ali was abducted by an unknown group while travelling in his luxury car from Wandoor in Malappuram to Cochin airport in Nedumbassery on Saturday night.

As per the FIR registered with Chalissery police, a Toyota Innova intercepted Ali’s Toyota Vellfire, and a four-member gang, all wearing masks, approached the vehicle on Dubair Road in Thirumittakkode near Shoranur.

They allegedly broke the car’s side window, pointed a gun at Ali, forced him into their vehicle, and fled the scene, the FIR said.

FPJ Shorts
Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
IndiGo Flight Crisis: How New Rules & Poor Planning Grounded India’s Biggest Airline | Explained
IndiGo Flight Crisis: How New Rules & Poor Planning Grounded India’s Biggest Airline | Explained
Steve Smith’s Heroics Seal 2-0 Ashes Lead As Australia Crush England By Eight Wickets At Gabba
Steve Smith’s Heroics Seal 2-0 Ashes Lead As Australia Crush England By Eight Wickets At Gabba
Bihar CET INT BEd Merit List 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
Bihar CET INT BEd Merit List 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
Read Also
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Terms Goa Nightclub Fire ‘Criminal Failure’, Party Seeks Tough...
article-image

A police team under the Shoranur DySP launched an investigation based on CCTV footage of the vehicles involved.

Ali was traced to an abandoned house in Kothakurussi in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

Police said the businessman’s relatives had received a call demanding ransom for his release.

Ali, who owns several business ventures in Kerala and abroad, was admitted to a hospital after sustaining serious injuries during the assault by the gang.

Read Also
Pakistani Woman Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention After Husband In India Allegedly Prepares For Second...
article-image

Authorities suspect that a business rivalry may have led to the kidnapping, and Ali’s statement will be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Varanasi Cricket Coach Held For Sodomising Two Minor Trainees; Booked Under POCSO Act

Varanasi Cricket Coach Held For Sodomising Two Minor Trainees; Booked Under POCSO Act

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Assures All IPL 2026 Matches Will Stay At Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy,...

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Assures All IPL 2026 Matches Will Stay At Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy,...

Kerala Businessman Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Traced Injured In Abandoned House; Police Probe Rivalry

Kerala Businessman Kidnapped At Gunpoint, Traced Injured In Abandoned House; Police Probe Rivalry

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Terms Goa Nightclub Fire ‘Criminal Failure’, Party Seeks Tough...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Terms Goa Nightclub Fire ‘Criminal Failure’, Party Seeks Tough...

Pakistani Woman Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention After Husband In India Allegedly Prepares For Second...

Pakistani Woman Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention After Husband In India Allegedly Prepares For Second...