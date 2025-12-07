Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Terms Goa Nightclub Fire ‘Criminal Failure’, Party Seeks Tough Action

The Congress on Sunday demanded a comprehensive investigation and strict accountability for the tragic fire at a nightclub in Goa that killed 25 people, with Rahul Gandhi claiming it was a criminal failure of safety and governance. | File Pic

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday demanded a comprehensive investigation and strict accountability for the tragic fire at a nightclub in Goa that killed 25 people, with Rahul Gandhi claiming it was a criminal failure of safety and governance.

The fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular nightclub at Arpora village in North Goa, early Sunday, killing at least 25 people, including four tourists and 14 staff members, and injuring six others.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the blaze.

My deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of the 23 people who lost their lives in the tragic fire at Arpora, Goa. This avoidable tragic incident is an irreparable loss, and I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured.



Such tragedies calls… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 7, 2025

“This avoidable tragic incident is an irreparable loss, and I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured.

“Such tragedies call for a comprehensive investigation, strict accountability, and immediate steps to ensure that all fire safety norms are enforced, so that such devastating incidents are never repeated,” Kharge said in a post on X.

The veteran leader also appealed to all the Congress workers in the coastal region to extend every possible support and assistance to the affected families and stand with them in this hour of grief.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said he was deeply pained by the tragic fire in Arpora.

Deeply pained by the tragic fire in Arpora, Goa that claimed more than 20 lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.



This is not just an accident, it is a criminal failure of safety and governance. A thorough,… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 7, 2025

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. This is not just an accident; it is a criminal failure of safety and governance. A thorough, transparent probe must fix accountability and ensure such preventable tragedies don't occur again,” Gandhi said in an X post.

Congress general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, sought fixing of accountability for the tragic blaze so that such incidents are not repeated.

The fire at a night club in Arpora, Goa is shocking and I convey my heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims who lost their lives.



This tragedy took place because of the negligence of the authorities in enforcing fire safety norms.



We urge a thorough and impartial… — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) December 7, 2025

"The fire at a night club in Arpora, Goa, is shocking and I convey my heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims who lost their lives.

"This tragedy took place because of the negligence of the authorities in enforcing fire safety norms. We urge a thorough and impartial investigation to identify those responsible and to ensure accountability, so that such a tragedy is never repeated," he said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)