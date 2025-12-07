Pakistani Woman Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention After Husband In India Allegedly Prepares For Second Marriage

Representative Image | File pic

A Pakistani woman has issued a public appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that her husband abandoned her soon after their 2020 marriage and is now preparing to wed another woman in Delhi.



The woman, identified as Nikita Nagdev, shared a video message detailing her claims, according to News18.



Allegations of Abandonment and Abuse



Nikita stated that she married Vikram Nagdev in Karachi on January 26, 2020 following Hindu customs. Vikram, a Pakistani-origin man residing in Indore on a long-term visa, brought her to India the following month. She said her situation changed abruptly after arriving at her in-laws’ home and that she soon discovered Vikram was in an affair. When she raised the issue with her father-in-law, she was allegedly told that “boys have affairs; nothing can be done”.

According to Nikita, she was pressured to return to Pakistan during the Covid-19 lockdown and taken to the Attari border on July 9, 2020 over what was described as a visa technicality. She said Vikram then refused to facilitate her re-entry into India despite repeated attempts from her side.



Complaint Filed and Deportation Recommendation Under Review



Nikita alleged that mediation only began after she filed complaints, during which she learnt Vikram was preparing for another marriage in Delhi while still legally married to her. She filed a written complaint on January 27 and expressed fear that her case would be ignored, saying in her video message that “every woman deserves justice in India”.



The matter is currently being examined by the Sindhi Panch Mediation and Legal Counsel Centre, which is authorised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The body reportedly recommended that Vikram be deported to Pakistan on jurisdictional grounds. Local authorities are now reviewing this recommendation.



Notices were issued to Vikram and the woman he is allegedly planning to marry, and a hearing took place, but mediation efforts did not succeed. The case remains open as officials continue their inquiries into Nikita’s allegations and the status of Vikram’s reported second marriage plans.