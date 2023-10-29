Kerala Blast: Police Warn Of 'Strict Action' Against Those Spreading Fake News On Social Media

Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb |

Hours after blasts at Convention Center in Kerala's Kalamassery claimed one life and injured 36 people, the Kerala police warned of strict action against those spreading fake news on social media platforms.

"Kalamassery Incident: Strict action will be taken against those who spread fake news through social media etc. in order to promote religious rivalry and communal hatred," the Kerala Police wrote on X.

Earlier, Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb had appealed to the people to refrain from posting provocative messages on social media. Stringent action will be taken against those violating the orders, said the top cop.

IED device used for the blast: DGP

DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb, speaking to reporters on the blasts in Kerala in the Convention Center in Kalamassery, said that preliminary investigation "showed that it is an IED device." Police also said it is further investigating the case. The explosion took place at the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre and reports claimed that at least three blasts took place at the prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kalamassery.

NSG team to reach Kerala this evening

Meanwhile, a team from the National Security Guard (NSG), consisting of eight members, including an officer, is en route to Kerala to investigate the bomb explosion. It is anticipated that the team will arrive at the site of the explosion later this evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly had a conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, where he assessed the situation after an explosion occurred at a convention center affiliated with a Christian organization in Kochi. In response to the home minister's instructions, teams from the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), specialised in counter-terrorism operations, are being dispatched to Kerala to support the state government.

Identity of deceased woman yet to be determined

According to Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh, one woman lost her life and 36 people were injured in the explosion that took place on Sunday morning at a convention center associated with a Christian religious group in Kalamassery, Kochi.

Among the injured, 10 individuals were hospitalised in the burns unit of Kalamassery Medical College. Of these, two individuals, who sustained burns exceeding 50 percent, were transferred to another medical facility. In addition, eight people were admitted to the general ward of the medical college, while the remaining 18 were placed under observation in different hospitals. Collector Umesh also mentioned that the identity of the deceased woman has yet to be determined.

