Kerala Assembly election results: Shashi Tharoor consoles Congress leaders for their defeat, says 'there is work ahead to renew and revive party'

Congress MP and senior leader Shashi Tharoor came to the support of various Congress led UDF leaders and consoled them for the hard fate they have faced in Kerala as the LDF party marked its way to the victory in the state as the current trends show the LDF leading with 93 seats.

Tharoor on Twitter wrote, It's a day of disappointment for many of my friends and colleagues in @INCKerala. You fought a good fight. The energy and commitment I've seen from you is the party's greatest strength. We must not be disheartened. There is work ahead to renew & revive our party, and to serve the people.

While many top Congress leaders in the state gracefully accepted their defeat in the April 6 Assembly polls as it seemed the party-led United Democratic Front will, in all likelihood, end up with less seats than 2016. According to the figures presently available for the 140 memberAassembly, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front, set to create history with two consecutive electoral victories, is leading in 100 seats while the Congress-led UDF is leading in 40 seats, against 47 seats in 2016.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, while winning from his home base at Haripad in Alappuzha district, said that they are gracefully accepting the verdict, but will pursue the allegations against the Vijayan government.

"We did not expect this sort of result... We will sit down now and do an introspection on what happened. We raised a lot of issues of allegations against the Vijayan government. Just because they have won the polls does not mean all such issues will be washed away. No, it won't as all what we raised were facts and truths and in all what we raised, Vijayan himself had to withdraw from it. All issues will be discussed when our leaders meet," he said.