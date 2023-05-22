 Kerala: 8 country-made bombs found in Kannur district amidst VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit, bomb squad defuses them
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala: 8 country-made bombs found in Kannur district amidst VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit, bomb squad defuses them

Kerala: 8 country-made bombs found in Kannur district amidst VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit, bomb squad defuses them

Eight high-capacity country-made bombs were found at Kizhakkal within Kannavam police station limits in Kannur district, news media report earlier on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Kerala: 8 country-made bombs found in Kannur district amidst VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit, bomb squad defuses them |

Kerala: Eight high-capacity country-made bombs were found at Kizhakkal within Kannavam police station limits in Kannur district, news media report earlier on Monday.

Read Also
Antilia Bomb Scare-Hiran murder case: Dismissed PI who wanted to turn witness, withdraws plea
article-image

It was during an inspection conducted by the local police that they found active country-made bombs in the location and alerted the bomb squad, who later defused the explosives. Media reports state quoting police officials that the bombs were hidden in sacks and kept under a culvert.

Sub-inspector Sathishan V, Kannavam police station, told news agency ANI that a case has been registered in this regard.

VP's Kerala visit

The incident comes to light amidst the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who is on a two-day visit to Kerala and reached CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He is accompanied by his wife.

Later, in the day Vice President will be inaugurating the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly building in Thiruvananthapuram, where he will address the gathering and release a Souvenir of Kerala Legislature International Book Festival - 2023.

Read Also
WATCH: Kerala model confronts pervert masturbating in KSRTC bus; accused arrested after he tried to...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gun from Lawrence Bishnoi used to kill Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf: NIA

Gun from Lawrence Bishnoi used to kill Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf: NIA

G20 Summit: Delegates arrive in Srinagar amid heightened security in Jammu and Kashmir

G20 Summit: Delegates arrive in Srinagar amid heightened security in Jammu and Kashmir

Navi Mumbai: Man held with Gutka worth ₹2 lakh in Taloja

Navi Mumbai: Man held with Gutka worth ₹2 lakh in Taloja

Kerala: 8 country-made bombs found in Kannur district amidst VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit, bomb squad...

Kerala: 8 country-made bombs found in Kannur district amidst VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit, bomb squad...

Congress to begin its campaign for social justice in Uttar Pradesh this week

Congress to begin its campaign for social justice in Uttar Pradesh this week