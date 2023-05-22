Kerala: 8 country-made bombs found in Kannur district amidst VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit, bomb squad defuses them |

Kerala: Eight high-capacity country-made bombs were found at Kizhakkal within Kannavam police station limits in Kannur district, news media report earlier on Monday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It was during an inspection conducted by the local police that they found active country-made bombs in the location and alerted the bomb squad, who later defused the explosives. Media reports state quoting police officials that the bombs were hidden in sacks and kept under a culvert.

Sub-inspector Sathishan V, Kannavam police station, told news agency ANI that a case has been registered in this regard.

VP's Kerala visit

The incident comes to light amidst the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who is on a two-day visit to Kerala and reached CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He is accompanied by his wife.

Later, in the day Vice President will be inaugurating the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly building in Thiruvananthapuram, where he will address the gathering and release a Souvenir of Kerala Legislature International Book Festival - 2023.