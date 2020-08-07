Kerala: 5 killed after landslide hits Idukki's Rajamala

Five persons lost their lives and 10 others were rescued after a landslide, triggered by torrential rains, occurred in a residential area in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday, police said.

"The landslide occurred at a place where tea plantation workers reside. At least three families are stranded there," Superintendent of Police, Idukki said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamala.