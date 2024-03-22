'Kejriwal's Arrest Is Because Of His Own Deeds': Anna Hazare On Being Upset With Delhi CM For Making Liquor Policies (VIDEO)

'Kejriwal's Arrest Is because Of His Own Deeds,' Says Activist Anna Hazare | File Image

Ahmednagar: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case on Thursday March 21st, Social activist Anna Hazare has expressed disappointment over the development. Anna Hazare said, "I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds...".

#WATCH | Ahmednagar, Maharashtra: On ED arresting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Social activist Anna Hazare says, "I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds..." pic.twitter.com/aqeJEeecfM — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Arrest of Kejriwal came after the Delhi High Court refused interim protection to Kejriwal from coercive action in connection with the excise policy case. Meanwhile, high voltage drama was witnessed in various parts of India. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers held protest against the arrest of Delhi CM & party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in Punjab's Mohali.

#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers hold protest against the arrest of Delhi CM & party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in Punjab's Mohali pic.twitter.com/UaGtswcadU — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

AAP protest at ITO

Earlier today, several AAP leaders, workers and ministers including Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi were detained during protest by AAP workers at ITO against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

VIDEO | Several AAP workers, including minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk), detained during their protest at ITO against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/4ksbkhpH2N — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2024

Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, were detained by the Delhi police during the party protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

"We will state before the Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal should be allowed to meet his lawyer and family and also allowed to carry out his official work. Kejriwal's family has been put under house arrest," Saurabh Bharadwaj said. The AAP held a protest at the ITO in the national capital against CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED in the excise policy case.

VIDEO | Delhi minister Atishi (@AtishiAAP) detained during protest by AAP workers at ITO against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.#KejriwalArrest



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/AfUY4nMk7s — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2024

A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal's residence to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his home, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court. The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency's headquarters later.

Questioning the timing of the arrest, Atishi said that for two years, neither the CBI nor the ED has found a single penny in two years of investigation.

Describing the arrest of Kejriwal as an assault on democracy, Atishi said that the BJP is aware that Kejriwal is the most popular leader who has the potential to challenge PM Modi in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.