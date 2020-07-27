Kejriwal launches Rozgar Bazaar: Here’s how to apply for jobs at jobs.delhi.gov.in

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a job portal on Monday and appealed to the traders, industrialists and people to join hands to revive Delhi's economy.

The portal -- jobs.delhi.gov.in -- will serve as a "Rozgar Bazaar" for the recruiters and job aspirants, Kejriwal said, highlighting that many people had lost their jobs and businesses were affected due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting the right person for their work," he said at a virtual press briefing. "This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform," Kejriwal said a special order was being issued to allow the street vendors to resume work.

Here's how to apply on Rozgar Bazaar:

Visit the official website at jobs.delhi.gov.in

Select option 'I want a job'

For registration add your mobile number

You will receive an OTP

Submit the OTP

Select the job category as per your choice and experience

Fill in the required details in the form to create your profile eg. Full name, Gender, Highest qualification, Work experience, Region, Nearest District

You will get the list of jobs

Click on the particular role you want to apply for

Connect with the employer on the given mobile number on call or Whatsapp

You can also update your profile in 'My Profile' section

If you need to hire employees, click on 'I want to hire'

Submit the details of your job

You will receive applications from the candidates on the profile

Check this video for more information: