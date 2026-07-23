Kejriwal Flags Connaught Place Advisory, Questions Heavy Security Around Jantar Mantar

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the Centre over heightened security arrangements in central Delhi, sharing an advisory that directed shops and establishments in Connaught Place to shut by 6.30 pm and asking whether the government was preparing for action against protesters at Jantar Mantar.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, "Orders have been issued to close all shops in Connaught Place by 6.30 pm today."

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Referring to the reported security deployment, he added, "There is massive security. Why so many ambulances? Is the Modi government going to once again launch a barbaric attack on its own children at Jantar Mantar today?"

Along with his post, Kejriwal shared what appeared to be an advisory circular issued by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), dated July 23, 2026.

According to the circular, addressed to shop owners and office establishments in Connaught Place, the advisory stated that, as conveyed telephonically by the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), all shops, offices, establishments and restaurants in Connaught Place had been "strictly advised" to remain closed from 6.30 pm on July 23 in view of the "critical situation" around the area.

The advisory also urged all establishments and occupiers to cooperate with the directions to avoid any unpleasant situation and prevent loss of property or injury.

Kejriwal's remarks came amid the ongoing CJP protests in the national capital, which have led to heightened security arrangements at several locations, including Jantar Mantar and nearby areas.